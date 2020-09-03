DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Another Masks 4 School event is happening on Thursday, this time in the city of Danbury.
In partnership with the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, Ch. 3 is helping distribute packs of masks to kids just in time for the start of the Fall semester.
Each child will receive one pack containing two youth sized, cotton face masks.
The event kicks off Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Price Rite at 9:30 a.m. and runs until 12:30 p.m.
In our previous mask event last Thursday in Torrington, we helped hand out about 6,000 face masks.
(0) comments
