(WFSB) - Masks for CT is back, this time with the aim to help protect students.
Masks for Heroes' Bob and Amy Stefanowski, along with the Jewish Federation of New Haven, launched "Masks 4 School."
The second of four separate events kicked off at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Wallingford.
The first was Wednesday in Waterbury.
Over the next two weeks, parents who travel to the events can get two free washable youth-sized cloth masks for each child who needs them.
The events are scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on these days and in these locations:
- Aug. 19 in Waterbury - Police Activity League at 64 Division St.
- Aug. 20 in Wallingford - Toyota Oakdale Theater at 95 S Turnpike Rd.
- Aug. 26 in Hartford - Xfinity Theatre at 61 Savitt Way.
- Aug. 27 in Torrington - Torrington High School, 50 Major Besse Dr.
The masks will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.
More information can be found on the event's website here.
(1) comment
I’m an essential worker and I would like to know how may I get some masks when they do this event??
Thank you 🙏🏻 Linda Davis
