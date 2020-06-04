ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Another Masks for CT giveaway got underway in Enfield on Thursday.
It's happening at Enfield High School, located at 1264 Enfield St. in Enfield.
The event started at 7 a.m. and runs until 12:30 p.m.
As with all of our other Masks for CT events, all people have to do is drive up and pop their trunks. A volunteer will deposit five free facemasks inside.
The giveaway was made possible by Masks for Heroes, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, Windsor Federal and Carmon Community Funeral Homes.
Anyone looking to donate to the cause can visit the Masks for CT website here.
