HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Saturday, Governor Lamont shared free face coverings are available for small businesses with less than 50 employees.
The effort is made possible thanks to a partnership with the Connecticut Business and Industry Association and CONNStep.
“The more proactive measures we can take to prevent the spread of this virus and keep everyone healthy, the sooner we’ll be able to reopen operations,” Lamont said.
The masks will be given to businesses starting next week and they can request up to two face coverings per worker.
Click here to see the surgical mask request form.
Away from life at home, people headed outdoors for a breath of fresh air and peace.
The trend clearly seen at busy state parks, forcing DEEP to close places after parking lots reached full capacity like at Hammonasset in Madison.
A few state boat launches saw the same turnout.
The Elm City encourages people to enjoy a change of scenery in places least expected.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker shared the city will temporarily close areas near East Rock Park to traffic and open it to pedestrian traffic.
"That would allow more people to instead of using the trails which are more narrow, walk through the Park on the street itself. We'll likely implement this and either close the roads down tomorrow or Monday," Elicker said.
