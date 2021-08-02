HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Anyone entering the state Capitol building must be wearing a mask, officials said on Monday.
According to a letter from the Joint Committee on Legislative Management, anyone entering buildings on the Capitol campus must wear a face covering when in common areas, regardless of their vaccination status.
This comes as the state’s positivity rate rose up over 3 percent on Monday.
“The number one priority continues to be the safety and health of legislators and staff,” a letter from Jim Tamburro, executive director of the Joint Committee on Legislative Management, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.