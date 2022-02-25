MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Masks will be optional for Middletown Public Schools starting February 28, school officials said.
Students and staff will have the option to wear masks while in school buildings.
The decision comes after Gov. Lamont’s decision to lift the statewide mask mandate for schools at the end of this month.
For more on Middletown Public Schools’ decision, click here.
