WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It was a big day for the residents at the Masonicare health care facility in Wallingford.
On Wednesday, residents were able to see their families in person for the first time since the pandemic halted visitation.
Going forward, to make sure everyone stays safe, families will get a half hour for a socially distanced visit with their loved ones who live at the facility.
It was even a surprise for some residents on Wednesday.
In the first day of visits, 25 different families got the chance to see each other.
