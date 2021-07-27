WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford said it is dealing with more than a dozen COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday morning, representatives of the facility confirmed 14 patients and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
All cases are showing either mild or no symptoms.
The cases are also limited to one unit.
The facility is performing weekly tests, and will do daily tests if someone is experiencing symptoms.
Officials said 96 percent of patients are vaccinated.
Masonicare mandates all staff members be vaccinated, but there are some employees who have various exemptions.
(4) comments
"All cases are showing either mild or no symptoms." This is because they are vaccinated. Try to keep up.
The same can be said for 99% of healthy individuals without any comorbidities, but you know that already.
96 percent of patients are vaccinated.
How could this happen?
No need to panic.
