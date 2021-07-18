GLOUCESTER, MA (WFSB) - A lobsterman in Massachusetts had the catch of the day to say the least.
Captain Joe and Sons, based in Gloucester, said that one of their lobsterman, Toby, managed to catch a rare blue lobster.
However, Toby and the company ultimately decided that this lobster was not going to be sold, at least by them.
Toby opted to bring the lobster ashore quickly for a quick photo opportunity before releasing it back to the sea.
Captain Joe and Sons said they are open for lobster sales every morning at 95 East Main Street in Gloucester.
