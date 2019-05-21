ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A Massachusetts man was arrested following a crash in Enfield Tuesday evening.
The crash happened on Route 190 around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The road was closed in both directions at Taylor Road for several hours.
Police arrested John Castillo, of Holyoke, Ma. following the crash.
Castillo was involved in a police chase in Massachusetts earlier in the day on Tuesday, and ended up hitting two Mass. police cruisers.
He was later found by police near Sonny's Place in Somers, which resulted in another chase.
That chase went into Enfield and resulted in a crash on Route 190.
Castillo was arrested and was taken to Hartford Hospital for evaluation following the crash.
