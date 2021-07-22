WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested and police are looking for two other suspects in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month.
It happened around 1:45 during the morning hours on July 17 in the area of East Main and Wall Streets.
Officers arrived to find a 27-year-old man face down in the roadway suffering from a serious, life threatening gunshot wound to the face.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Trevor Figueroa of Waterbury.
Shortly after police commenced their investigation that day, a second man was found shot and was seeking treatment at an area hospital for treatment of a non life threatening injury to his leg and foot area.
Investigators found that several people were involved in the incident, one of which was arrested in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Springfield Police arrested 31-year-old Carlos Leon of Springfield for his involvement in the deadly shooting.
He is currently awaiting extradition back to Waterbury to stand trial for several charges, including criminal attempt at murder and criminal use of a weapon.
Charges against Leon are subject to change.
Waterbury Police are searching for two other Springfield, MA men wanted in connection with Figueroa's death.
Investigators have identified them as 19-year-old Michael Laboy and 24-year-old Jose Soto.
Both men are considered armed and dangerous.
Laboy is described as a 5'5" Hispanic man, weighing approximately 150 to 160 pounds, while Soto is described as a 5'7" Hispanic male that weighs approximately 130 pounds.
Anyone with any information on either man's whereabouts is asked to contact Waterbury Police at 203-574-6941.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.