ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A mass vaccination clinic is now open in the northern part of the state.
Officials in Enfield converted their annex to administer shots.
Around 50 people were vaccinated on Monday at the Enfield Annex, which used to be Fermi High School, turned to an annex and now their vaccine clinic.
Officials for the town, along with the Johnson Memorial Hospital, are hoping this location increases their daily doses to about 640 people per day depending on supply.
The Johnson Memorial Hospital will now use the Enfield Annex instead of their hospital to administer shots.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
Town officials celebrated the clinic on Monday and said this will target hard to reach rural communities.
"The governor has listed many towns on the vulnerable list and Enfield is one of them on the list. I think opening vaccination site here is like bringing the vaccine to people's homes," said Dr. Asha Dhamija, Chief Medical Officer at Johnson Memorial Hospital.
Congressman Joe Courtney says clinics like this will help people who were struggling with physically reaching COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
“The distance when you are talking about the spread-out parts of the state and parts of the country, it’s a huge barrier. To make sure people get the car that all Americans should be able to partake in,” said Congressman Joe Courtney.
Former EMT Susan Janaot rolled up her sleeve in Enfield on Monday for her second dose.
"The first one I was darn scared. You know when you get a shot you get all these crazy ideas," Janaot said.
A fear now turned into confidence.
"Oh, you don't know how relieved I am. Absolutely relieved. There are a lot of things you avoid until you're vaccinated," Janaot said.
You do need an appointment to go to the Enfield Annex. If you had an appointment with them, but it was cancelled because of the location switch, staff says they will be reaching out to people.
If you would like to schedule an appointment, you can use the VAMS website or the Trinity Health website.
