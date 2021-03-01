WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - As COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanded Monday to teachers and those above the age of 55, more vaccination sites opened to keep up with demand.
Hartford HealthCare opened a new mega vaccine clinic on Monday at the Oakdale Theatre.
I’m feeling very grateful because now,” said Jacqueline Sweeney of Hamden, “I will have a little more freedom to be with my grandchildren to be able to go grocery shopping.”
Sweeney has nine grandkids and six great-grandchildren. Monday, the 85-year-old received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Oakdale Theatre.
“It’s been difficult because I live alone,” she said. “However, I’ve learned ways to cope.”
The Oakdale Theatre, familiar to many as a concert and performance venue, can vaccinate up to 1,000 people each day, Hartford HealthCare officials said.
“We have the logistics and the process, as you can see, set up,” said Gary Havican, president, Central Region Hartford Healthcare. “So, it’s all about vaccine. The more we can get, the more we can deliver.”
Hartford HealthCare staff also said they are hoping the new location helps make access to the vaccine more equitable.
“In particular, communities of color have been disproportionately impacted the by the virus and what we’re hoping today is to really dispel any myths regarding the vaccine, that it is safe, it is efficacious,” said Dr. Camelia Lawrence, breast surgeon, Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute
Nearly one year into the pandemic, healthcare workers said the vaccine represents hope and the light at the end of the tunnel.
“I’ve been working the vaccine clinics,” said Heather Sokolowski, clinical director at cath-lab and Cardiac Rehab Central Region, Hartford HealthCare. “This is just such an important mission. This really represents hope for us.”
The Oakdale Theatre vaccine clinic is currently operating Monday through Saturday but will soon be open seven days a week.
It’s the second mega vaccine clinic in the central region of the state in the last week.
Other Hartford HealthCare mega clinics are currently open in New Britain, Hartford and Bridgeport.
Next week, Hartford HealthCare will be opening more vaccine clinics at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, the Xfinity Theater and Sacred Heart University.
Information on Connecticut's vaccine rollout can be found here.
