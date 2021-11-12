ENFIELD (WFSB) - A Massachusetts man was killed early Friday morning following a crash in Enfield on I-91.
According to state police, 60-year old Fernando LeBron of Chicopee was killed after a car driven by 24-year old Dominic Grassetti crashed into the rea of his car.
Police said while the crash was being investigated Grassetti displayed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested and transported to Troop H in Hartford.
The case remains under investigation.
Any witness to the collision is asked to contact TFC Wilson #1060, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at john.wilson@ct.gov.
Furthermore, if you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam, and you were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact TFC Wilson.
