(WFSB) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health issues a new public health order on Thursday, prohibiting indoor ice rinks and ice-skating facilities from operating.
The order begins on October 23 and lasts until November 7 due to rising COVID-19 cases connected to indoor ice hockey.
The health department said the clusters are occurring at rinks throughout Massachusetts following games, practices and tournaments.
There have been at least 30 clusters of COVID-19 cases associated with organized hockey activities involving residents from more than 60 municipalities in Massachusetts.
The rinks and facilities are not allowed to operate during the two-week pause.
College and professional programs are exempt from this order.
