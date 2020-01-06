ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - A massive firefighter response was needed for a fire at a restaurant in Essex on Monday morning.
Fire officials confirmed to Channel 3 that the fire was at the Black Seal Seafood Grille on Main Street.
Essex fire chief Aron Schumacher told Eyewitness News that the call came in around 4:15 a.m. on Monday. See his news conference here.
Schumacher said they found heavy fire coming from the building and needed mutual aid from surrounding towns to fight it.
The building was described as a mixed-use building, so there are a handful of apartments in the building in addition to the restaurant.
The chief said everyone safely made it out of the building.
There's no word on a cause.
