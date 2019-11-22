NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - What was described as a massive manhunt for a Connecticut man involved in a New Jersey shooting resulted in his arrest.
According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, 29-year-old Miguel Angel Villegas of New Haven, was taken into custody Thursday night at Penn Station in New York City.
“A massive manhunt began earlier [Thursday] after Villegas exchanged gunfire with a Tuckerton Borough police officer earlier [Thursday] morning in Tuckerton,” said prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
By Thursday night, however, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Officials said they first began hunting Villegas around 10:20 a.m. when they lawfully stopped a vehicle in which he was riding.
The vehicle had been involved in a collision with another vehicle.
Gunfire was exchanged and Villegas fled on foot and by using an adult tricycle, officials said.
That began the manhunt that ended on Thursday night.
Local schools were locked down.
Officials said Villegas apparently used a ride share service, which brought him to Penn Station.
“Villegas will be charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose,” Billhimer said. “It is my understanding that Villegas is wanted out of Connecticut. We will be seeking extradition from New York to bring him back here to Ocean County to face these charges."
There's no word on why Villegas is wanted in Connecticut.
The prosecutor said more information would be released as it becomes available.
