HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A massive telefunding operation that bombarded 67 million consumers with 1.3 billion fake fundraising calls has been blocked.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, along with the Federal Trade Commission and agencies from 38 states, announced the measure on Thursday.
Many of the calls people received were described as “robocalls.”
Tong said the defendants deceptively collected more than $110 million falsely claiming to support veterans, children, firefighters and other causes.
“Associated Community Services” and related defendants agreed to settle charges by the FTC and state agencies that they duped Americans into donating to charities that failed to provide the services they promised. The complaint named ACS and its sister companies Central Processing Services and Community Services Appeal, their owners, Dick Cole, Bill Burland, Barbara Cole, and Amy Burland, and ACS senior managers Nikole Gilstorf, Tony Lia, John Lucidi, and Scot Stepek. In addition, the complaint named two fundraising companies allegedly operated by Gilstorf and Lia as spin-offs of ACS. They were called Directele and The Dale Corporation.
Between Jan. 2016 and Aug 31, 2019, Tong said ACS made over 34 million calls to Connecticut numbers alone. In some cases, bombarding families with multiple calls per hour.
“These fake fundraisers bombarded millions of consumers with well over a billion deceptive robocalls—swindling generous families and robbing legitimate charities of support,” Tong said. “Our enforcement action holds senior leadership personally accountable for this egregious fraud, and directs penalties collected into a fund for real non-profits to provide the services ACS and their related entities falsely promised. Robocalls are more than just a nuisance, they are a real consumer protection and public safety threat. We are continuing to work closely with our partners in the telecom industry to develop and deploy technology to track and trace these calls and to bring scammers to justice.”
The complaint alleged that the defendants violated Connecticut general statutes, the FTC Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, and other state laws. According to the complaint, the defendants knew that the organizations for which they were fundraising spent little or no money on the charitable causes they claimed to support. In some cases, it was as little as one-tenth of one percent. Moreover, the defendants kept as much 90 cents of every dollar they solicited from donors on behalf of the charities.
Several of the defendants were subject to monetary judgements.
