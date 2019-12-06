OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- Firefighters from Old Saybrook battled a large, wind-driven fire Friday afternoon in the Chalker beach area.
Firefighters were called to the scene of a massive structure fire at 29 Bearch Road West around 3:40 p.m.
Fire officials said at the time of the fire, significant wind was coming off Long Island sound and the first home was quickly engulfed in flames.
Fire then spread to homes on the east and west of the first home. Due to the wind direction, 27 Beach Road West became well involved with fire.
Several area departments assisted in the fire fight along with the fire boat Gordon B. Smith, which used its deck gun to blast water form the sound onto the fire.
No injuries were reported, and a lone occupant of 29 Beach Rd. West was able to get out with a few animals.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
PHOTOS: Multiple homes catch fire in Old Saybrook
Several roads in the area were closed to traffic.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, on the app for updates.
