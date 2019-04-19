HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Fallen materials off a tractor-trailer on I-84 west in Hartford is causing heavy delays in the area.
A little before 1:30 p.m. the Dept. of Transportation said two left lanes were closed between exits 50 and 48.
However, delays as far back as exit 56 are being reported.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
