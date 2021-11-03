VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A 12-year-old boy was found dead in a Florida home last week.

Now, his dad and stepmom with Connecticut ties are being accused of a horrific case of child abuse.

Noah Godleski’s maternal aunt spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News, saying she’s worried his life may be overshadowed by the horrific events that happened in Florida.

She wants people to know that Noah was a sweet boy and had a very bright future.

"He was such a ray of sunshine," Brittany Palmer tells us.

Brittany looks through the dozens of photos she’s collected of her nephew, Noah, since he was a newborn.

"So this is Noah and my dad, and this is his wife, Cindy," Palmer noted.

Whether it was riding bikes, celebrating Thanksgiving, or sharing a joke, Palmer says Noah was full of love.

"He was sick one night and he said, 'Auntie Brittany, will you rock me?', and I said 'Of course I'll rock you'," continued Palmer.

He loved the ocean and his care for others so strong that he wanted to be a firefighter, policeman, or F.B.I. agent when he grew up.

"He just wanted to save lives," stated Palmer.

Noah didn’t get that chance.

According to an affidavit, his father, Jason Godleski, forced him into an isolated laundry room at their home in Florida for several days and beat him badly.

Godleski and his girlfriend, Samarial Dubose, later left Noah in Florida and drove up to Connecticut.

According to police, Godleski himself reported Noah’s death.

He was days away from turning thirteen.

Both Godleski and Dubose have been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and failure to report death.

"My goal in life is to change the DCF system so it’s not a statewide thing. Nationally, they have to check parents," says Palmer.

Palmer says one of Noah’s favorite holidays was Thanksgiving.

As her family navigates this difficult time, she’ll be remembering him and his bubbly personality on that day and she wants everyone else to.

"It’s just so surreal to me. He just didn’t deserve this," Palmer added.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Noah’s funeral and other expenses.

His funeral will be held this Saturday at 11.