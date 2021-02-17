MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – The Mattabesett Canoe Club has closed its doors in Middletown.
The leaves the city, which owns the waterfront property, looking for a new tenant.
The property is critical to Middletown’s riverfront redevelopment, a gateway to everything that will happen up the river, so they want to find a new tenant that will really create an attraction.
“It’s the end of a chapter for an institution in town,” said Mayor Ben Florsheim.
Middletown is looking to fill a key property in town after the Mattabesett Canoe Club closed its door. The city hopes to begin request proposals for a new restaurant at the end of the week.
The city owns the site and had leased the site to Frank Maratta Jr., who then subleased it to the owners of the Canoe Club. All three parties decided to end that agreement.
“Difficult circumstances all around, but we’re hoping that it is a fresh start,” Florsheim said.
Florsheim says the terms of the lease were not favorable to anyone. The city forgave more than $50,000 in back rent from the Canoe Club. They also agreed to pay $475,000 to buy out the remaining 13 years on the lease, money coming from $55 million approved for a riverfront redevelopment project.
“The city can control its own, really identify what they want to do there,” said Lawrence McHugh, President of Middletown Chamber of Commerce.
The city has owned the property since 1958. It’s been other restaurants in the past, and Florsheim hopes to find a new restaurant that fits the broader project.
“We want to make sure that it becomes more a destination as we work through the rest of our vision for the riverfront,” Florsheim said.
The park is a popular place for people looking to walk along the river. Thomas Lydon likes the idea of another restaurant. His bigger concern is maintaining the charm of the park.
“I don’t want to see high-rise condos. I want to see the public be able to sue it for recreation,” Lydon said.
Marratta declined to comment on the story. Channel 3 also reached out to Daniel Cronin, who owned the Canoe Club, but we were not bale to reach him.
