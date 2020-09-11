HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – If you’ve been home during the COVID-19 pandemic, you’ve likely cleaned every part of your house.
If tossing and buying a new mattress was on your list, you’re not alone.
There’s been an uptick in mattress recycling since the pandemic began.
Mattresses and box springs on the side of the road is something Dan McGowan cringes about.
“We want to recycle every mattress that gets disposed of in the state. Anyone who is looking to get rid of a mattress or box spring, we are looking to recycle,” McGowan said.
McGowan is the Northeast Program Coordinator for the Mattress Recycling Council. The non-profit organization has recycled more than 775,000 mattresses since the program started five years ago.
During the pandemic, more mattresses are being recycles.
“I think people are spending extra time at home throughout the pandemic and taking the time to invest in a good night sleep, so they’re buying new mattresses and that is resulting in an increase in old mattresses being recycled,” McGowan said.
Another reason is some homeowners are downsizing. With an uptick in Connecticut home sales, mattresses are a popular item being discarded.
People who live in West Hartford can bring their mattress to their yard waste and recycling center. Mattresses are 80 percent recyclable.
“The wood can be made into wood pulp, the fabric can be turned into carpet padding, and the metal can be scrap metal, so imagine taking it out of our waste stream and it saves a lot,” said Katherine Bruns, West Hartford Recycling Coordinator.
Katherine Bruns is the Recycling Coordinator in West Hartford and she’s seen an increase as well.
“People have really used the time to clear out stuff. I know the numbers from 2018, they’re about 1,300 mattresses recycled in West Hartford and as for 2020, they were almost 2,000, so that’s quite a big jump,” Bruns said.
Connecticut is one of the three states leading the way for mattress recycling as the state has mandated mattress recycling programs. California and Rhode Island do too.
“All the mattresses recycling in Connecticut, 775,000, so if they were laid end to end, they could cross Connecticut 8 times,” McGowan said.
To see where you can recycle your mattress at no cost, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.