GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A well-known restaurant group is closing one of its local establishments.
Max Amore will be closing its doors on June 30.
Max Restaurant Group owner Richard Rosenthal said the closure is due to several reasons, including the end of its lease term, and that the space needs some extensive renovations, due to wear and tear.
He said the restaurant opened 25 years ago.
None of the other Max Restaurant Group spots are being impacted by the closure, especially Max Fish located just next door.
All employees are being helped to find work at other Max locations.
