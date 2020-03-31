HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Max Restaurant Group announced Tuesday that all of its restaurants will temporarily close.
It’s the latest among many restaurants forced to make the difficult decision to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Although we have practiced increased efforts in sanitizing and cleaning, we feel that it is best to eliminate interactions with the public and with each other,” a message to customers said.
The Max Restaurant Group president and CEO said the closure went into effect on Tuesday, March 31.
“We consider our guests and our employees as family and for the protection of all we feel it best to close our doors. We are fortunate to have been able to make this decision at a time that no one in the Max family has been exposed, diagnosed, or symptomatic with COVID-19,” the letter went on to say. “All of us at the Max Restaurant Group are thankful to the community, many of whom purchased gift cards last week in support of our employees and are extremely grateful for that support. Those funds will provide much needed aid to our staff and their families through this crisis. Our team is anxious to get back to serving the community and to continue to offer uncompromising commitment to quality, service, style, and cuisine.”
Max Catering & Events will continue to operate and offer catered meals to go for Passover and Easter.
