Maximum Security, ridden by Luis Saez, finished first Saturday in the 145th Kentucky Derby at Louisville's Churchill Downs.
Maximum Security is trained by Jason Servis.
There were 19 horses in the field on a rainy day. The track conditions were listed as sloppy.
The next race in the Triple Crown series is May 18 -- the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, is June 8 at Belmont Park.
Developing story - more to come
