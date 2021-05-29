MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Saturday, May 29 marks the 118th birthday of Connecticut State Police.
On May 29, 1903, Governor Abiram Chamberlain signed House Bill #247 which authorized the creation of the Connecticut State Police, the department said in a post on social media.
It went on to explain that the first five men hired were paid $3 a day to enforce state liquor and vice laws.
