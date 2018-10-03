GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Fall is here and it is apple picking season, but for some farms in Connecticut, the hail storm from back in May has badly affected their crops.
At Clark Farms at Bushy Hill Orchard in Granby, there are some apples on the trees, but not nearly as many as they would like.
Most are on the ground, dented, damaged and bruised, thanks to the hail storm that ravaged through the area back in May.
It destroyed about 75 percent of what was turning to out to be a decent crop.
“Everything was on time, it was perfect and four hours later it was gone cause of the hail. We had about 75 mile an hour winds, hail that was with golf ball or up to tennis ball size for about 20 minutes and it just sat there and just destroyed everything,” said Becky Clark, owner of Clark Farms,
Owners Becky and Allen Clark say now, they are trying to salvage the apple picking season by encouraging people to come over the next few weekends to pick.
“Our core business is the ‘U-pick’ business. People come out with their families, you take a wagon up, and take pictures, they eat the apples, they have a great time,” said Allen Clark.
Bruised apples will be turned into cider and pies, they also have a cafe that serves up all sorts of farm to table food from the crops that did turn out okay.
They say now more than ever is the time to support your local farmer.
Yeah, you’re upset and it’s an initial shock and your worried, but you know what, you can’t control it, you figure out life has handed you that, what’s the next step and farmers find a way,” said Becky.
