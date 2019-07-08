HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Mayor Luke Bronin and the Hartford Police Department took to social media to address rumors that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials were spotted in Hartford.
Both Mayor Bronin and the HPD said on Monday evening that ICE was not present at the Hartford Union Station, but instead the individuals were members of a routine state and federal explosive check.
“Folks, please share this too: @HartfordPolice have confirmed that this was *not* an ICE checkpoint. DHS and the CT State Police were conducting a routine explosives check at the train station, as they often do at major public transit locations,” wrote Bronin.
