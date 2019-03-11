HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Mayor Bronin addressed the issue of violence in Hartford in his State of the City speech.
In his State of the City address on Monday evening, Mayor Bronin outlined new goals to crub violence, focusing on public safety, particularly, the outreach a community receives after an act of violence.
Officials said the Hartford community has grappled with five homicides since the start of the year.
Mayor Bronin said he assembled a team that specializes in outreach to the victim, their family, and friends.
He said he is hoping the personal connection will reduce the likelihood of future violence.
Channel 3 spoke with Hartford resident Isaiah Riggins, who attended the State of the City who said he lost a 17-year-old friend in December to gun violence.
“Trying to do youth teams and try to get them to come together to stop the violence,” Riggins.
To bolster this effort, Mayor Bronin said a full-time juvenile specialist is working at the police department.
