HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin picked up another term on Tuesday night.
Mayor Luke Bronin was one of six candidates on the ballot, and was the favorite after winning a Democratic primary that was just as crowded.
His victory also halted former mayor Eddie Perez's bid for a political comeback. Perez left office after a corruption conviction but was hoping for a return.
On Tuesday night, with just under half the city's 24 precincts reporting, Bronin had 80 percent of the vote, Perez has just under 12, and J. Stan McCauley, a Democrat running on the Republican line, had just under 9 percent.
He said the results show voters agree with how he handled some real serious issues in his first term.
Bronin said he’s overcome a lot of challenges in his first four years, and he’s ready to move the city forward.
“Over the last four years, we've worked really, really hard to get the city of Hartford moving in the direction. I think we're making some really good progress,” Bronin said.
Bronin also said he’s had to overcome some major problems in his first term, including avoiding bankruptcy, thanks to help from the state, and dealing with construction problems with Dunkin Donuts Park.
Now he wants to help the city progress.
"We've got to try to do a whole bunch of things at once, try to create growth, economic development investment and at the same time make sure that we are seeing that opportunity shared throughout our city," Bronin said.
