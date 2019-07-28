HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – “At one point the officer can be heard yelling that the driver had his weapon,” said Hartford Interim Police Chief Jason Thody.
Channel 3 is following the latest developments on an officer-involved shooting in Hartford that turned deadly. It happened Friday night near the I-84 Westbound ramp by Capitol Avenue.
Officials confirmed body camera footage taken from three separate Hartford Police officers captured the incident.
Police say they want to be as transparent as possible, even as the incident remains under investigation.
Hartford Police and Mayor Luke Bronin are asking that the body camera footage be released as quickly as possible.
The incident unfolded Friday night when a Hartford Police Street Crimes Unit was on routine patrol and tried to stop a car. Police say the driver took off and hit another car. Police say at first they tried to use non-lethal force. They say the driver then got out of the car, violently attacked them, and gained control of an officer’s gun. At that point police opened fire and killed the suspect.
Interim Police Chief Jason Thody says officers train to avoid using deadly force whenever possible, but sometimes circumstances leave officers with no other option.
“There’s witness statements, there’s evidence to be collected, forensic evidence, there’s a lot to the whole story. I’m comfortable saying what I’ve said so far, based on what I’ve seen,” said Chief Thody.
Now the investigation is in the hands of Connecticut State Police and the Tolland State’s Attorney’s office.
The names of the officers involved or the suspect who was killed have not been identified.
