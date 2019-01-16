NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - New Britain's mayor sent a letter carbon copied by crime victims to the city's legislative delegation, pleading for better solutions for teens repeatedly stealing vehicles.
Mayor Erin Stewart said the biggest area of concern for the city's citizens are the "rampant break-ins of cars and stealing of those cars by teenagers."
She said teens as young as 13 years old have been stealing cars to commit more serious crimes.
"In the last week of 2018 alone, we have had a number of car windows smashed, belongings stolen and in one earlier case in the fall of 2018, a 17-year-old was pulled over driving around the city with three other friends close to midnight," Stewart said. "State law only allows for after hours driving by a 17-year-old for employment, school, religious activities or medical necessity."
Stewart said guns and drugs were found in the vehicle; however, a judge would not sign an "order to detain." Instead, officers had to issue a ticket for simply breaking teen driver laws and possessing drugs and guns.
"The current system does not effectively stop, or even slow down the behavior," Stewart wrote.
In 2018, she cited from police reports:
- 770 total cases of stolen vehicles.
- 579 documented reports of vehicles stolen from New Britain.
- 566 larceny cases, some of which turned out to be vandalism.
- 454 documented reports of larceny from vehicles.
- 49 adults were arrested for stolen vehicles or larceny.
- 37 juveniles were ticketed for stolen vehicles or larceny.
"The lack of consequences is only emboldening these teens," Stewart said. "What strategies is the state ready to employ for teens who commit dozens of crimes, but are not being rehabilitated with short term detention center stays, that at most may last two weeks?"
Stewart said a serious look needs to be taken at the entire juvenile criminal justice system.
More than 30 crime victims were listed on the letter.
