Mayor Elect Justin Elicker provides new leadership in New Haven

In a few weeks, Mayor-elect Justin Elicker will be sworn in to lead the city of New Haven.
Several topics were discussed on Saturday at the “High School in the Community” forum such as environmental concerns, preventing gun violence, and improving public schools.
“I think that everyone agrees that we need to invest in our public education system, make sure that our neighborhoods are safe. Address issues around absentee landlords and get our taxes in order” said Elicker.
Last week’s election swung heavily in Elicker’s favor by beating out three-term Mayor Toni Harp by more than 70 percent of the vote.
Individuals who attended Saturday’s forum said they are hoping more can be done to prevent gun violence.
“We have lost a lot of our friends to gun violence so we want to see if we can find a way to help them” said Angel Flecha, student at James Hillhouse High School.
A New Haven mother, Maria Queenbey, lost her son, Tyrick Keyes, to gun violence more than two years ago.
“Because when your child dies, a part of you dies and it’s hard living with it day by day” said Queenbey.
Her son’s killer is still on the loose and Queenbey said she is expecting an increase in policing in the New Haven community.
Elicker said he wants people in the city to know that they have a say in what his administration accomplishes during his term.
“I think one of the biggest challenges that we have as a city, but one of the most important things that we need to do, is come together to address these problems rather than fighting about them,” said Elicker.
There will be an additional forum held on December 8th at 2pm.
Elicker is set to be sworn in as Mayor on January 1, 2020.
