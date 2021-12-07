NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Renee Dominguez was rejected by the Board of Alder’s for New Haven’s Chief of Police role.

Mayor Elicker says acting Chief Renee Dominguez is right for the job, and he plans to resubmit his nomination.

Renee Dominguez says she is also not giving up.

“I am hopeful we will have more conversations and I’ll be able to listen to what it is they are looking for from me and deliver on those,” says Dominguez.

The board voted against Mayor Justin Elicker’s nomination to make Acting Chief Dominguez a permanent chief.

“It’s disappointing to see that happen for a variety of reasons. Chief Dominguez has worked for nearly twenty years for the New Haven Police Department,” says Elicker.

Board members voiced concerns that they want to see more community engagement, more diversity in the upper ranks, and more homicide arrests.

The crime rate is currently up in New Haven. There are five more homicides this year than there were last year.

Board members say 80% of the city’s homicides are open investigations.

The board, it’s president, and majority leader did not comment.

Some members of the Alder’s Board say they want more information and specifics on how to address violence.

Dominguez has been acting chief since June, when Chief Reyes retired.

Dominguez says the department has been talking about diversity and how to add more officers of color. She says it starts at the bottom when officers first come into the department.

“I’ve held almost every rank here. I’ve worked my way up through the police department. This is my family, this is my home as is the community,” says Dominguez.

Mayor Elicker plans to work with the board to get them the information they are looking for.