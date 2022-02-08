NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says he has big plans for the Elm City.
He laid out his vision during Monday night’s State of the City.
Describing his first term, Elicker compared 2020 and COVID to an earthquake, and that 2021 was like the aftershock.
While he says New Haven is not out of the woods, he feels it’s in a stronger position now than it has been in decades.
“Three years ago, I said the state of our city was precarious. Last year I said the state of our city was hopeful and this year, we’re hitting our stride,” Elicker said.
Elicker says he’s optimistic for the Elm City’s future.
During his State of the City address Monday night, he says the biggest reason is a windfall of additional finances.
“That allows us to dramatically invest, increase our investment in young people, youth services, youth jobs, youth centers,” Elicker said. “It allows us to increase the work we’re doing to ensure more affordable housing options for the community.”
That would be an additional $50 million a year from the state with the new pilot payments, and an additional $10 million from Yale in its yearly voluntary payments, not to mention the one-time shot of millions in pandemic relief finding.
Last year New Haven was able to offer summer jobs to more than 750 teens and young adults, and the plan is to expand that program again.
New Haven says it will also spend an additional $10 million on housing initiatives, like expanding down payment and rent assistance, along with investing in a vocational and technical initiative with the goal of training young people to give them the skills to get well-paying jobs.
“I’m confident in saying our city has never been better positioned to tackle these long-standing challenges and do so in a way that equitably lifts up every neighborhood,” Elicker said.
There are challenges, especially when it comes to gun violence.
The mayor added the city has a class of new officers at the police academy along with a proposal to install 500 new cameras around the city which could play a key role in homicide investigations.
“We still face a lot of challenges around violence in the city and are working in many ways to confront those. It’s not to say we’re out of the woods with these challenges, but of you think about where we were last year and where we are this year, it is a world of a difference,” said Elicker.
To watch Elicker’s full State of the City address, click here.
