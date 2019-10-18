NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday, New Haven Mayor Toni Harp confirmed she has un-suspended her campaign for the upcoming election.
Harp has been in office for the past six years, and seeks re-election.
During the mayoral primary election, Harp lost in an upset to Democratic challenger Justin Elicker.
She announced at the end of last month that she was suspending her campaign. However, that has changed.
She said her name has always been on the ballot under the Working Families Party, but she decided to suspend her campaign for a time because she didn't see a way towards winning.
On Friday during a rally in New Haven, Harp said "hundreds of people have come to me and asked me to continue to run, so I'm running. I'm running to win, and I'm very excited about the support I've gotten."
In 2013, Harp and Elicker squared off with Elicker losing the general election by roughly 1,900 votes.
