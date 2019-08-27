WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – The City of Waterbury rallied around a young boy after a thief stole his wheel chair ramp on Monday.
Anthony Petrosky is a 13-year-old boy who has a few physical limitations, but it doesn’t stop him from being the coolest big brother ever.
“He teached [sic] me stuff and he plays with me and he does all that kind of stuff,” said Alena Rivera, Anthony’s sister.
Anthony lives with Muscular Dystrophy and is confined to a wheelchair. He says that his biggest challenges aren’t his health problems.
“People are mean,” Anthony said.
He saw an example of that on Monday when he went outside to get ready for the first day of school and noticed his wheelchair ram was gone. Someone had stolen it.
“Evil. That’s the only way I could think of it,” said Marissa Benjamin, Anthony’s mom.
After hearing about the theft, people in Waterbury showed Anthony they had his back.
Joe Ribeiro, a carpenter for Waterbury Public Schools, showed up on Tuesday afternoon to build the family a brand-new ramp.
“I said, ‘Joe is the bestest [sic] friend,’” Anthony said.
Ribeiro was thrilled to have a new friend, but he was actually sent there by his boss.
Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary called Anthony’s mom as soon as he heard about the theft and promised to solve the problem.
“Thank you so much, like I don’t even have words for it, it’s just so amazing,” Benjamin said.
O’Leary’s office released a statement saying, “Mayor O’Leary heard about the Benjamin Family, and the theft of Anthony’s wheelchair ramp. He instructed city staff to construct a new ramp and affix it to the side of their home so that it won’t be stolen again. Here in Waterbury we take care of each other, and building a new ramp for the Benjamin Family was the right thing to do to. “
Ribeiro hopes to finish Anthony’s new ramp by Wednesday and it will be attached to his home so no one can steal it.
“I would like to say, ‘thank you,’” Anthony said.
I am gad that this boy I getting a brand new ramp and probably a much better ramp hand made. There are bad people but then as you can see they are many good people too. It is awful that someone would steal a handicap ramp something you know a person needs to be mobile. I am glad it all worked out for the best and hopefully Anthony has a very successful school year.
