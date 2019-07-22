HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin scored a big victory in his bid for re-election on Monday night.
Hartford Democrats endorsed Bronin out of a field of five candidates.
It was an easy victory for Bronin, in large part because three of the candidates didn’t even seek the endorsement. Now, the focus shifts to September’s primary and Bronin expects a tough race for the nomination.
“We’re getting things moving in Hartford again, but we’ve got a lot more to do,” Bronin said.
Bronin won the endorsement from the Hartford Democratic Town Committee with support from 59 of the 70 delegates present at Monday night’s convention.
The victory secures Bronin’s spot on the ballot in the September primary, when the party selects its candidate. The only other candidate nominated, State Representative Brandon McGee, won the other 16 delegates.
“I did not anticipate getting the endorsement. The real race is outside on the streets,” McGee said.
There are three other Democrats also in the race, none of them nominated. One of those candidates, former mayor Eddie Perez, didn’t stick around for the vote.
He said he expected Bronin to win and he’s confident the Hartford voters will want a change.
“What the residents of our city want is a city that functions, a city that function for each and every neighborhood,” Perez said.
Perez is seeking a comeback after he was ousted from officer for a corruption conviction that was later overturned.
The two other Democrats in the race are entrepreneur Aaron Lewis and former school board chairman Craig Stallings.
In a crowded field with several current and former elected officials, Lewis is hopeful voters will recognize his advocacy on education.
“The name recognition is there. It’s just a matter of tapping into the people who know what I have done,” Lewis said.
Candidates need to collect signatures from roughly 2,300 registered Democrats by August 7 if they want to qualify for the September primary.
Bronin is certainly familiar with the process since he had to win the nomination over then mayor Pedro Segarra in his first election. He is not surprised to hear he is in for another battle for a second term.
“We’ve always known the real battle is going to be in September in the primary, and then beyond that in November,” Bronin said.
Aside from the Democrats, there are a handful of other candidates also in this race. The Republicans, though, say they do not have a candidate.
