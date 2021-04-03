NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker along with other elected officials and representatives from the Red Cross spread out across the city Saturday morning to get the word out about the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Volunteers and lawmakers went door to door and stopped in at local businesses in the Hill neighborhood to provide information to residents and business owners on the vaccine.
The hope of the new campaign is to get out the word about why the vaccine is important and providing information on area vaccination clinics, including the FEMA Mobile unit which will be coming to New Haven this week.
The FEMA Mobile Vaccination unit plans to be at the New Haven Green on Thursday April 8th and Friday April 9th giving out vaccines to city residents.
You can find more information on scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment here.
