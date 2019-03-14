HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford's mayor said he noticed more than a dozen mattresses and a couple of couches kicked to the curb and the tip led police to a suspect.
Police said they issued a summons to Raymond Santos, 43, for illegal dumping.
Mayor Luke Bronin said he noticed 15 mattresses and 2 couches dumped in front of an address on Broad Street Tuesday around 10 p.m.
Santos was identified as the building's superintendent.
He told police that he paid two unknown men $50 to help him discard the furniture on the public sidewalk.
