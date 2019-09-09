HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Monday was the last day to register to vote in a primary in Connecticut.
The primaries are scheduled for Tuesday in cities and towns around the state.
Anyone looking to switch parties is out of luck, as the deadline has since passed. Unaffiliated voters had until noon on Monday to register.
There are a number of local elections happening in Connecticut.
Tuesday's primaries are for municipal posts in 23 cities and towns.
One of the bigger races is in Hartford where three Democrats are running for mayor.
Incumbent Mayor Luke Bronin, former Mayor Eddie Perez and state Rep. Brandon McGee will be on the ballot Tuesday.
J. Stan McCauley was cross-endorsed by the GOP and is running as an independent.
Mayor Luke Bronin is confident voters will agree that he has steered the city through some difficult times in his first term. But his two opponents say many neighborhoods still struggle, and it's time for change.
“Over the next day and a half, we'll be doing everything we can to make sure we get our vote out to the polls,” Bronin said.
With a primary Tuesday, Bronin was making one last push for the Democratic nomination on Monday as he seeks a second term in office. So are his two challengers.
The winner secures a ticket on the November ballot against McCauley.
Bronin is no stranger to primaries, knocking off incumbent Mayor Pedro Segarra on his way to victory in 2015.
However, this time, he's the incumbent fighting off two opponents.
“The streets are not being cleaned, streets are not being paved, the schools are in trouble, crime is rampant and those are the things that concern voters,” Perez said.
Perez is attempting political comeback. He left office in 2010 after a corruption conviction. The conviction was overturned, but he later pled guilty.
“I think voters know my record, they know my history, they know my commitment to this city,” Perez said.
McGee, meanwhile, hopes voters will look favorably on his record as a lawmaker.
“I want people to remember my record as a legislator, my record of helping our community,” McGee said.
Bronin said he's guided the city after inheriting a $50 million deficit, a state bailout of more than $500 million over decades helped the city avoid bankruptcy.
“I think this election is critical to future of the city of Hartford, we have worked hard to get our city from a place of crisis to a place where we're moving forward,” Bronin said.
However, his opponents said many neighborhoods have not seen the benefits of any recovery.
“Folks want us to address food deserts in our city, they want our education system addressed, they have questions about the crime,” McGee said.
A link to the secretary of the state's website can be found here.
Polls will be open on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
