NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The mayors of several cities are pushing for a tiered payment program in lieu of taxes.
Regional leaders scheduled a news conference for Friday at 9 a.m. Stream it here or below:
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said he will join Hamden Mayor Curt Leng, West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi, Guilford First Selectman Matt Hoey, New London Mayor Michael Passero, Joe DeLong, the executive director of CCM, and Ginny Kozlowski of the New Haven Economic Development Corporation.
They said they plan on calling on Gov. Ned Lamont to support full funding for the tiered payment in lieu of taxes program in the biennium budget.
The "PILOT" program will honor the bipartisan commitment made with the passage and his signing of House Bill 6516 on March 4.
Speakers are expected to highlight the collaborative work of municipal leaders across the state that have supported this measure, as well as its critical role for business and economic growth across the region.
They called it a "common sense reform" that is an equity based initiative that benefits towns and cities of all sizes across the state of Connecticut, provides significantly greater investment for communities of color, and is essential to municipalities having consistent, reliable budgets.
