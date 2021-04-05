McDonald's has a sweet new treat

(CNN) - McDonald's is expanding its lineup of sweet treats with a new McFlurry flavor.
Beginning May 3, the chain is adding a Caramel Brownie McFlurry to its menus at US locations for a limited time. McDonald's says the dessert combines vanilla soft serve ice cream with brownie pieces and caramel topping that's blended throughout. Prices vary depending on location.
Some McDonald's fans might recognize the Caramel Brownie McFlurry because it has been served at Canadian locations since 2017. In fact, the company notes, the McFlurry is a Canadian creation that debuted in 1995 at a restaurant in the province of New Brunswick. It's now a menu staple that's served in more than 100 countries.
The flavors of the Caramel Brownie McFlurry are "inspired by that first-warm-day-of-the-year feeling," said Chad Schafer, McDonald's senior director of culinary, in a press release. It joins the Oreo and M&Ms McFlurry options currently on menus.
Fast food chains are constantly competing for customers' dollars and attention, and specialty offerings are a way to cut through the noise. McDonald's regularly adds different McFlurry flavors to its menus, with Reese's, Chips Ahoy and snickerdoodles.
In February and March, McDonald's offered an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for a limited time to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.