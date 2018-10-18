WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Weeks after raw sewage flooded a West Hartford neighborhood, MDC is facing the community that has been clamoring for answers.
After 26 homes were damaged, homeowners are wondering when things will get back to normal.
MDC says they’re targeting for Halloween.
Right now, the sidewalks are in no shape for trick or treaters.
A lot has been dug up as workers have been out here for most of the month.
Drone 3 shows the nasty visuals when feet of raw sewage flooded parts of Linbrook Road.
A collapsed pipe liner caused the backup and on Thursday night, we learned the replacement work will start next week.
“By late Thursday night, the liner will be installed and work will start with the town to finalize repair of the road,” said Scott Jellison, CEO of MDC.
That’s not all the full house at West Hartford Town Hall wanted to know.
When the raw sewage flooded their basements, many families lost priceless memories and thousands in appliances.
Many basements, like Rick Bush’s, will need to be fully redone.
“We’ve been working hard to get all of the stuff out of the basement that was damaged, make inventory of the lost items and to start rebuilding, it’s a long process,” said Bush.
MDC went on the record tonight, saying they’re footing the bill for damaged and lost items.
“We will deal directly with the customers and we will argue and fight with the insurance companies later,” said Jellison.
The majority of homeowners praised MDC for their response throughout this crisis.
The Bush family had to spend several nights in a hotel.
While the cleanup has taken all month, Bush says he’s happy to see MDC work with families one-on-one.
“They’re handling everyone’s complaints and questions with a great response, their information is timely and I feel confident that they’re doing the best job they can do,” said Bush.
Digging deeper into this liner, MDC has checked other locations that used it and no other defects were found.
MDC says it’s unclear if the original manufacturer was at fault, but because they’re not certain, going forward, MDC switched companies and are going with a new liner design as well.
