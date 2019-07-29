ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The Metropolitan District is advising customers that there are no water quality concerns after Legionnaires' was reported at a Rocky Hill nursing home.
MDC officials said the MDC potable water is not the source of the Legionnaires' that is under investigation at Apple Rehab.
On Friday, the Connecticut Department of Public Health said they were investigating two confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease.
The cases were confirmed to be among residents at Apple Rehab. One of the patients with the confirmed cases died recently.
DPH was notified on July 17 of a resident at the facility with Legionnaires’ disease.
Legionella bacteria were also found in water samples tested by the facility.
The disease is a type of pneumonia caused by breathing in small droplets of water containing the Legionella bacteria.
The bacteria are normally found in freshwater lakes and streams.
Inhalation of droplets of water containing the bacteria coming out of showerheads, sinks, and other water sources can cause Legionnaires’ disease.
MDC was called in to test water samples, which was confirmed have met all drinking water standards.
DPH and Apple Rehab personnel are continuing a joint investigation to identify the source of the bacteria.
The water system at the facility has undergone chlorine treatment and further testing is underway.
