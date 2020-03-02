HARTFORD (WFSB) – The Metropolitan District has passed a controversial new ordinance which changes the price some customers will pay for water.
The department argues it’ll encourage people to purchase more water, which will help lower rates.
This ordinance took a long time to pass because there was so much opposition to it.
The MDC argues this will allow it to sell more water and increase revenue that goes back to customers.
But frustrated protesters say this is a corporate giveaway.
“The right thing to do here is to recognize that you don’t have to give volume discounts,” protestors argued Monday night.
“We’d like for them to look for other ways to structure rates,” Valeri Rosseti of Save our Water CT said.
The new ordinance, which passed tonight, reduces the water rate for customers who use more than 600,000 gallons a day.
This would likely benefit MDC’s biggest customer, Bloomfield based Niagara bottling.
“Well we’re disappointed,” Rossetti said. “There’s been overwhelming public opposition to this. I feel like some of the information we’re presenting is falling on deaf ears.”
MDC Chief Executive Officer Scott Jellison says people are purchasing less water and that’s causing the company to lose money and have to increase water rates.
He adds that the company can’t sit around and do nothing, or else rates will go through the roof.
The MDC board hopes this new ordinance will allow them to sell more water, receive more revenue and then eventually reduce water rates for other customers.
“There’s not too many options to reduce the water rates for our customers when all of our expenses are going up,” Jellison said. “We’re just trying to create tools within our toolbox so that we can be competitive with our counterparts in the state and across the country.”
This ordinance goes into effect immediately.
MDC hopes this economic development plan can bring more business to into the region and they can keep selling more water.
