ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- The Metropolitan District (MDC) said its water is not the source of Legionella found in water samples at a Rocky Hill nursing home.
On Wednesday, the Department of Public Health issued an emergency order after water samples from the Apple Rehab in Rocky Hill tested positive for Legionella.
The bacteria can grow and spread in water systems like shower heads, faucets, tubs and other water sources.
If anyone inhales droplets of the contaminated water, Legionnaires Disease, a serious type of pneumonia, can develop.
In a press release on Thursday, MDC said there are no quality concerns with its water supply, and that the water quality issue at Apple Rehab is “site specific to the facility.”
