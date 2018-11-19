Dozens of protesters slammed a proposed water rate hike that would cost homeowners in 8 towns serious money.
"All right hey hey water rights are here to stay."
Dozens of protesters demonstrated outside the Metropolitan District Commission before Monday's meeting. They are opposed to water rate hikes.
If MDC's latest budget proposal is approved homeowners could see an 11 percent increase in their water and sewer bills next year with an additional one to four percent increase on their property taxes.
"The problem is you have a lot of folks that really can't afford it so they need to look at different pricing models," Paula Jones of Save Our Water CT said Monday.
Some state and lawmakers attended tonight's hearing who believe that kind of rate hike is too much too fast.
" I think they'd get a lot of pushback from all around the 8 towns in the district if they were to raise the rates 10 and 15 percent as we've talked about here," Bloomfield Town Councilman David Mann said. "I think if they don't look elsewhere they are gonna have a problem."
MDC CEO Scott Jellison says unfortunately the massive hikes are necessary because the MDC no linger receives money for treating groundwater contaminant at the Old Hartford Landfill and badly needed sewer system infrastructure improvements are needed ASAP.
"The MDC right wrong or indifferent chose not to invest in the infrastructure in the 70s 80s or the 90s," Jellison said.
But demonstrators aren't convinced and pledge to fight the increase to the bitter end.
"It's never over you have to be ever watchful and ever vigilant."
The fight may not last much linger though. There is another hearing next Wednesday and then the proposal could come up for a vote December 10th.
