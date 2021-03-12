WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The parking lot of a popular hiking, walking and running spot in West Hartford will be open to full capacity next week.
The Metropolitan District Commission said the lot of the West Hartford Reservoirs recreation area on Farmington Avenue will be open to everyone starting March 15.
A portion of it had been closed as part of COVID-19 safety protocols.
The MDC requested that people using the reservoir park only in designated parking lots.
"As a reminder, per the Connecticut Department of Public Health, anyone using public watershed recreational areas in Connecticut, must maintain social distancing of 6 feet or more when walking, hiking, jogging or biking," said Nick Salemi, communications administrator, MDC.
More information can be found on the MDC's website here.
